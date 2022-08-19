U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Harman, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron communication and navigation technician, plays the National Anthem on a violin during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. Members of the 95th RS gathered to remember and honor their rich history since the activation of the 95th Aero Squadron on Aug. 20, 1917, at Kelly Field, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 11:37
|Photo ID:
|7382220
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-GK113-0101
|Resolution:
|6975x4629
|Size:
|17.36 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
