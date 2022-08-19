The 95th Reconnaissance Squadron celebrates 105 years

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Harman, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron communication and navigation technician, plays the National Anthem on a violin during the 95th RS’s 105th anniversary celebration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 19, 2022. Members of the 95th RS gathered to remember and honor their rich history since the activation of the 95th Aero Squadron on Aug. 20, 1917, at Kelly Field, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

