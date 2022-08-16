A B-52H Stratofortress sit parked in the fog on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 16, 2022. The B-52 bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alysa Knott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:09 Photo ID: 7382038 VIRIN: 220816-F-RC297-1074 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.29 MB Location: MINOT, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on flight line [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.