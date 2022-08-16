B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line

A B-52H Stratofortress sit parked in the fog on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 16, 2022. The B-52 bomber can carry approximately 70,000 pounds of bombs, mines and missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alysa Knott)
|08.16.2022
|08.22.2022 10:09
|7382036
|220816-F-RC297-1008
|8256x5504
|25.83 MB
|MINOT, ND, US
|0
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
