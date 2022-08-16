B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line

A B-52H Stratofortress sit parked in the fog on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 16, 2022. The B-52 bomber can carry approximately 70,000 pounds of bombs, mines and missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alysa Knott)

Date Taken: 08.16.2022
Location: MINOT, ND, US