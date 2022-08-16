B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line

Multiple B-52H Stratofortresses sit parked in the fog at the flight line on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 16, 2022. The B-52 is capable of dropping or launching gravity bombs, cluster bombs, precision-guided missiles and joint direct attack munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alysa Knott)

