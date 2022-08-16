Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line [Image 5 of 6]

    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman Alysa Knott 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress sit parked in the fog on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 16, 2022. The B-52 Bomber has been in service since February of 1955. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alysa Knott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7382040
    VIRIN: 220816-F-RC297-1088
    Resolution: 6859x4573
    Size: 16.22 MB
    Location: MINOT, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line
    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line
    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on flight line
    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line
    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line
    B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    airforce
    flight line
    minot
    B-52H Stratofortress
    minotafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT