A B-52H Stratofortress sit parked in the fog on the flight line at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Aug. 16, 2022. The B-52 bomber can fly up to speeds of 650 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alysa Knott)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 10:09
|Photo ID:
|7382035
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-RC297-1005
|Resolution:
|7684x2405
|Size:
|14.81 MB
|Location:
|MINOT, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52H Stratofortress covered in fog on the flight line [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT