PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nichole Issacs, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, joins in on the Magunatip bamboo dance during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. The Mangunatip bamboo dance is a traditional dance of the Murut, an indigenous ethnic group hailing from Indonesian Borneo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

