U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nichole Issacs, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, joins in on the Magunatip bamboo dance during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. The Mangunatip bamboo dance is a traditional dance of the Murut, an indigenous ethnic group hailing from Indonesian Borneo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 05:25
|Photo ID:
|7381691
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-PW483-1008
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
This work, PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
