PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration

Staff Sgt. Sarah Moyers, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific lead vocalist, performs during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. Military bands act as goodwill ambassadors for improving understanding between countries through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

