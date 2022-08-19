Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration [Image 5 of 12]

    PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Sarah Moyers, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific lead vocalist, performs during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. Military bands act as goodwill ambassadors for improving understanding between countries through the universal language of music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

