PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration

Staff Sgt. Sarah Moyers, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific singer, performs with vocalists from the Royal Malaysian Air Force during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. The ENDEX dinner consisted of performances by the RMAF Band and the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, with support from Royal Australian Air Force musicians, and multiple performances of traditional Malaysian dance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

