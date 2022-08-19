A dancer performs the Magunatip during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. The Mangunatip bamboo dance is a traditional dance of the Murut, an indigenous ethnic group hailing from Indonesian Borneo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 05:24 Photo ID: 7381685 VIRIN: 220819-F-PW483-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.28 MB Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.