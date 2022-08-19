PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration

A dancer performs the Magunatip during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. The Mangunatip bamboo dance is a traditional dance of the Murut, an indigenous ethnic group hailing from Indonesian Borneo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
