PACANGEL22 ENDEX celebration

Dancers perform the ‘Magunatip’ during the Pacific Angel 22 end of exercise dinner at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2022. The dance has been used for healing rituals and warrior dances, but in modern times, it is often seen during special events such as weddings and ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 05:25
|Photo ID:
|7381688
|VIRIN:
|220819-F-PW483-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
