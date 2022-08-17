Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), watches as the ship departs Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

