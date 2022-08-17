Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

    Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Liu 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), watches as the ship departs Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7381157
    VIRIN: 220817-N-OG286-1067
    Resolution: 3933x2617
    Size: 1016.77 KB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Subic Bay
    Philippines
    US Navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

