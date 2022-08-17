Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Taylor Horne, from Williamsburg, Virginia, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands watch as the ship departs Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

