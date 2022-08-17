Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Alford Rita, from Shreveport, Louisiana, assigned to Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), raises signal flags as the ship departs Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

