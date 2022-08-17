Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 4 of 4]

    Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

    08.17.2022

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Quartermaster 2nd Class Alford Rita, from Shreveport, Louisiana, assigned to Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), raises signal flags as the ship departs Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

