    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 1 of 4]

    Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Liu 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Mikal Magee, from Waycross, Georgia, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), mans an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in preparation for departure from Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7381155
    VIRIN: 220817-N-OG286-1002
    Resolution: 3570x2376
    Size: 996.82 KB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Subic Bay
    Philippines
    US Navy
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

