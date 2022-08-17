Frank Cable Departs Subic Bay, Philippines

SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Aug. 17, 2022) Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Mikal Magee, from Waycross, Georgia, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), mans an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in preparation for departure from Subic Bay, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

