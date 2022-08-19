USS Tripoli and VMM-262 Flight Ops

220819-N-XN177-1147 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) – Sailors remove chocks and chains from an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 19, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|08.19.2022
|08.21.2022 01:02
|7380564
|220819-N-XN177-1147
|5001x3334
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
