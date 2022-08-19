USS Tripoli Conducts GQ Drill

220819-N-VJ326-1094 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Kathrynn Walker, from New York, speaks into a handheld radio during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 19, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

