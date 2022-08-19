Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts GQ Drill [Image 12 of 31]

    USS Tripoli Conducts GQ Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220819-N-VJ326-1204 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) – Sailors transit a ladderwell during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 19, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 01:01
    Photo ID: 7380545
    VIRIN: 220819-N-VJ326-1204
    Resolution: 667x1000
    Size: 508.72 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts GQ Drill [Image 31 of 31], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

