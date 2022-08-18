Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Flight Operations [Image 19 of 31]

    USS Tripoli and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220819-N-XN177-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Anthony Fettkether, from Post Falls, Idaho, operates an aircraft tow tractor aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 19, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 01:01
    Photo ID: 7380553
    VIRIN: 220819-N-XN177-1020
    Resolution: 4901x3268
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli and VMM-262 (Reinforced) Flight Operations [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli
    VMM-262 (Reinforced)
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

