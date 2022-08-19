USS Tripoli and VMM-262 Flight Ops

220819-N-XN177-1159 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) takes off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 19, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

