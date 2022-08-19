220819-N-ED185-2061
SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy and Cmdr. Michael A. Lyle salute during a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022. Lyle relieved Murphy as the 18th commanding officer of Alabama (Blue). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7379771
|VIRIN:
|220819-N-ED185-2061
|Resolution:
|4240x3028
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Alabama (Blue) Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Alabama (Blue) holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT