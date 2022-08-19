USS Alabama (Blue) Holds Change of Command

220819-N-ED185-2061



SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy and Cmdr. Michael A. Lyle salute during a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022. Lyle relieved Murphy as the 18th commanding officer of Alabama (Blue). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7379771 VIRIN: 220819-N-ED185-2061 Resolution: 4240x3028 Size: 1.48 MB