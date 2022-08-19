USS Alabama (Blue) holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 220819-N-ED185-2061 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220819-N-ED185-2061 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy and Cmdr. Michael A. Lyle salute during a change of command ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022. Lyle relieved Murphy as the 18th commanding officer of Alabama (Blue). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) conducted a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, Aug. 19.



During the ceremony Cmdr. Michael R. Lyle relieved Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy as commanding officer of Alabama (Blue).



Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander, United States Strategic Command, served as guest speaker during the ceremony.



“USS Alabama brings essential capability to the strategic deterrence mission,” Richard said. “As the Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, I appreciate everything it takes, at every level, to ensure this capability is ready whenever, and wherever needed. Your leadership is crucial in making it all happen.”



Murphy, the 17th commanding officer of Alabama (Blue), is a 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He also holds a Master of Arts in national security affairs and regional studies of the Middle East, Central Asia and Northern Africa from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.



“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as skipper of this outstanding boat,” Murphy said. “Time and again the crew of USS Alabama have answered the call under challenging circumstances to ensure the nation’s watchbill has been manned by a credible, reliable and survivable ship. I am proud of the officers and crew of Alabama and I am thankful for their devotion to the mission. Go ‘Bama!”



Lyle, the incoming commanding officer, is a 2002 graduate of Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts in history. He was commissioned from Officer Candidate School in 2004 and earned a Master of Business Administration from the Simon Business School in 2004.



“I am honored to take command of such a talented and hardworking team of Sailors who display total dedication and commitment to delivering effective strategic deterrence,” Lyle said. “I wish fair winds and following seas to Cmdr. Murphy and I look forward to working with the entire crew to carry out the most important mission in the military.”



Alabama is the sixth naval vessel to be named after the state. The submarine was commissioned May 25, 1985, and has completed 96 strategic deterrent patrols in defense of the United States.



Alabama is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. It is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of its strategic deterrent forces.