USS Alabama (Blue) Holds Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) The official party salutes during a change of command ceremony for the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022. Cmdr. Michael Lyle relieved Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy as the 18th commanding officer of Alabama. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

