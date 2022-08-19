Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alabama (Blue) Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Alabama (Blue) Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    220819-N-ED185-2044

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy, commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731), speaks during a change of command ceremony for the submarine at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022. Cmdr. Michael A. Lyle relieved Murphy as the 18th commanding officer of Alabama (Blue). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7379769
    VIRIN: 220819-N-ED185-2044
    Resolution: 3485x2490
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USS Alabama (Blue) holds Change of Command Ceremony

    STRATCOM
    USS Alabama (SSBN 731)
    zCOMSUBGRU9

