USS Alabama (Blue) Holds Change of Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2022) Cmdr. Michael A. Lyle, commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731), speaks during a change of command ceremony for the submarine at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022. Lyle relieved Cmdr. Brian T. Murphy as the 18th commanding officer of Alabama (Blue). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

