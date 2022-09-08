Airman 1st Class Garrett Loeschen, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, examines parts of the F-15E Strike Eagle’s electrical systems at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2022. Visual inspections of an aircraft’s electrical system ensures that all wires are placed correctly and serviceable prior to function testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US by SrA Kevin Holloway