4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Keeping the 94 F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing running and operational may be seen by maintainers as rewarding, yet challenging. The art of fixing an aircraft can be extensive and can take countless Airmen days or weeks to accomplish.



For the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental flight, their day-to-day job is to maintain the F-15E’s electrical systems.



“For every hour of flight, there are certain criteria that we have to meet on each and every jet, especially if it has reached a milestone,” said Airman 1st Class Garrett Loeschen, 4th CMS E&E journeyman. “Electrical and environmental is responsible for any aircraft components with wires, with exception to avionics components.”



E&E Airmen’s primary job is to ensure that aircraft electrical systems are operational and ready at all times.



“The F-15E won’t be able to make any maneuvers that it is capable of doing without E&E’s systems or components,” said Loeschen. “Without E&E, the possibility of starting or flying an aircraft is non-existent.”



Airmen in the E&E back shop examine and troubleshoot any electrical elements during the phase process, which occurs when the aircraft reaches 400 flight hours. The phase process is used to completely check and ensure that every aircraft system is operational including hydraulic systems, flight controls, landing gear or any pneumatic systems.





Although aircraft maintenance can be tough work, the Airmen of the E&E flight enjoy their jobs even during the most difficult times.



“I think it is a fun and challenging job, but sometimes it can try to wear you down,” said Staff. Sgt. Hannah Black, 4th CMS E&E craftsman. ”When you successfully troubleshoot something and get your hands dirty while fixing components, it's a very rewarding feeling.”





E&E Airmen maintain aircraft electrical systems, which helps to produce and project agile combat airpower for America.

