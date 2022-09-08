Senior Airman Ashley Hankins, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, tests electrical current with a digital multimeter at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2022. Hankins measured the voltage, current and resistance of the F-15E Strike Eagle’s engine fire extinguishing system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7378937
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-QH602-1062
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower
