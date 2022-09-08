Airman 1st Class Garrett Loeschen, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for an electrical system test at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2022. During the test, Loeschen alternated power from the left and the right side of the aircraft as other Airmen ensured the systems were working properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

