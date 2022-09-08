Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower [Image 3 of 4]

    4th CMS E&amp;E puts the power in airpower

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Garrett Loeschen, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle for an electrical system test at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2022. During the test, Loeschen alternated power from the left and the right side of the aircraft as other Airmen ensured the systems were working properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 14:50
    Photo ID: 7378938
    VIRIN: 220809-F-QH602-1071
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environmental
    Electrical
    F-15E
    Maintainers
    E&E
    Strike Eagle

