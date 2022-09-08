Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower [Image 1 of 4]

    4th CMS E&amp;E puts the power in airpower

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Ashley Hankins, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, unscrews a panel on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air
    Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2022. Hankins opened the panel to access and test the aircraft’s engine fire suppression system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin
    Holloway)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 14:50
    Photo ID: 7378935
    VIRIN: 220809-F-QH602-1018
    Resolution: 5390x3593
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th CMS E&E puts the power in airpower [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environmental
    Electrical
    F-15E
    Maintainers
    E&E
    Strike Eagle

