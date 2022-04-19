U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Medical Group pose for a photo with a Unite sign after participating in physical activities funded by the Unite program, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2022. Unite funds can be used for activities and food but must be recreational and cohesive in nature. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 21:33 Photo ID: 7377628 VIRIN: 220818-F-MI946-1004 Resolution: 2048x1193 Size: 844.34 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Funding Air Force Unity [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.