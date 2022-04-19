U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron cover and shoot during a paintball match funded by the Unite program, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 2, 2021. The amount of Unite funds distributed across the Air Force are based on the number of personnel assigned to each unit. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 21:33
|Photo ID:
|7377626
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-MI946-1002
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|602.05 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Funding Air Force Unity [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
