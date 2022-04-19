U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Operation Support Squadron paddle a kayak during a fishing trip funded by the Unite program, at Odanai Pond near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2022. The Unite program, initiated in 2018 by the Air Force Services Center, creates unit cohesion by offering and funding team building events and community-based activities for members on base. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 21:33
|Photo ID:
|7377625
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-MI946-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|843.92 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Funding Air Force Unity [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT