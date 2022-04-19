Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funding Air Force Unity

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Operation Support Squadron paddle a kayak during a fishing trip funded by the Unite program, at Odanai Pond near Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2022. The Unite program, initiated in 2018 by the Air Force Services Center, creates unit cohesion by offering and funding team building events and community-based activities for members on base. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

