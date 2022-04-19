U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Force Support Squadron skate around an ice rink during a resiliency day funded by the Unite program, at Misawa Ice Arena near Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 13, 2021. The recreational activities available through the Unite program allow Airmen to take care of each other's comprehensive mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 21:33
|Photo ID:
|7377627
|VIRIN:
|220818-F-MI946-1003
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|470.89 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Funding Air Force Unity [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT