Funding Air Force Unity

U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Force Support Squadron skate around an ice rink during a resiliency day funded by the Unite program, at Misawa Ice Arena near Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 13, 2021. The recreational activities available through the Unite program allow Airmen to take care of each other's comprehensive mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)

Date Taken: 04.19.2022
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP