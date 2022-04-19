Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funding Air Force Unity [Image 3 of 4]

    Funding Air Force Unity

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from the 35th Force Support Squadron skate around an ice rink during a resiliency day funded by the Unite program, at Misawa Ice Arena near Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 13, 2021. The recreational activities available through the Unite program allow Airmen to take care of each other's comprehensive mental, physical, social and spiritual fitness. (Courtesy photo by Ronald Stark)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7377627
    VIRIN: 220818-F-MI946-1003
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 470.89 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Funding Air Force Unity [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cohesion
    Funding
    Comradery
    35th Fighter Wing
    Recreational
    Unite Program

