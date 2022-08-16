Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

Members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron demonstrate tactical combat casualty care on a Royal Malaysian Air Force medic as part of a medical subject matter expert exchange at Subang Air Base, Malaysia Aug. 16, 2022. These scenarios are designed to teach participants life saving techniques and the most effective trauma care in response to natural disasters, accidents or hostile situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

