Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training [Image 6 of 7]

    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force medical personnel, and the RMAF 211th HANDAU Squadron conduct a mass casualty training scenario during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. These scenarios are designed to teach participants life saving techniques and the most effective trauma care in response to natural disasters, accidents or hostile situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 05:56
    Photo ID: 7375753
    VIRIN: 220816-F-PW483-0017
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training
    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training
    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training
    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training
    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training
    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training
    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    mass casualty exercise
    TCCC
    Indopacom
    PACANGEL22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT