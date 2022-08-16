Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force medical personnel, and the RMAF 211th HANDAU Squadron conduct a mass casualty training scenario during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. These scenarios are designed to teach participants life saving techniques and the most effective trauma care in response to natural disasters, accidents or hostile situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

