Members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty training scenario in support of Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. The primary focus of the training was to demonstrate effective management of multiple casualties by prioritizing patients with the most urgent needs and dividing medical resources and personnel appropriately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 05:56 Photo ID: 7375749 VIRIN: 220816-F-PW483-0005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.76 MB Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.