    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training [Image 2 of 7]

    Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty training scenario in support of Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. The primary focus of the training was to demonstrate effective management of multiple casualties by prioritizing patients with the most urgent needs and dividing medical resources and personnel appropriately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 05:56
    Photo ID: 7375749
    VIRIN: 220816-F-PW483-0005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    mass casualty exercise
    TCCC
    Indopacom
    PACANGEL22

