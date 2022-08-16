U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force medical personnel, and the RMAF 211th HANDAU Squadron gather for a hotwash after a mass casualty training scenario during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. A hotwash is the after-action debrief, outlining the strengths and weaknesses observed during an exercise or training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 05:56 Photo ID: 7375751 VIRIN: 220816-F-PW483-0015 Resolution: 8011x5341 Size: 4.35 MB Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.