Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force medical personnel, and the RMAF 211th HANDAU Squadron gather for a hotwash after a mass casualty training scenario during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. A hotwash is the after-action debrief, outlining the strengths and weaknesses observed during an exercise or training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
