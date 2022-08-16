Pacific Angel 22 mass casualty response training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rhianna Scott, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, observes as members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty training scenario in support of Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2022. These scenarios are designed to teach participants life saving techniques and the most effective trauma care in response to natural disasters, accidents or hostile situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

