Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander and Maj. Michael McCann, 8th Fighter Squadron F-16 Viper pilot, taxi and F-16 on a runway, Aug. 16, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 49th Wing is one of America's premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper training wings and provides combat ready aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
This work, 49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
