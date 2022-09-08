49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman

Airman 1st Class Gilberto Deleon, 8th Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, helps Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, conduct pre-flight checks on his equipment Aug. 9, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Holloman’s F-16 training squadrons graduate approximately 180 pilots each year, completing more than 10,800 sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
