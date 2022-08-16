49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman

Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, secures his helmet prior to takeoff, Aug. 16, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This was Spears’ first flight in an F-16 since taking command of the wing in June. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:01 Photo ID: 7375062 VIRIN: 220816-F-WJ136-1091 Resolution: 5336x3562 Size: 2.7 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US