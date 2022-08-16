Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, conducts a pre-flight check on an F-16 Viper, Aug. 16, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This was Spears’ first flight in an F-16 since he arrived on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7375061
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-WJ136-1025
|Resolution:
|5376x3589
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT