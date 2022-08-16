Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman [Image 3 of 5]

    49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, conducts a pre-flight check on an F-16 Viper, Aug. 16, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This was Spears’ first flight in an F-16 since he arrived on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:01
    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    F-16 Viper
    8th Fighter Squadron
    49th Wing commander

