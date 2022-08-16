Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, and Maj. Michael McCann, 8th Fighter Squadron F-16 Viper pilot, prepares to take off, Aug. 16, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th FS is one of five F-16 training squadrons on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:01 Photo ID: 7375063 VIRIN: 220816-F-WJ136-1207 Resolution: 5197x3469 Size: 2.56 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.