    49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman [Image 5 of 5]

    49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing commander, and Maj. Michael McCann, 8th Fighter Squadron F-16 Viper pilot, prepares to take off, Aug. 16, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th FS is one of five F-16 training squadrons on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 17:01
    Photo ID: 7375063
    VIRIN: 220816-F-WJ136-1207
    Resolution: 5197x3469
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing commander’s first flight on Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman AFB
    F-16 Viper
    8th Fighter Squadron
    49th Wing commander

