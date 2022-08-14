U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chance Whisenand, a crew chief assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, performs a post-flight wing walk on a C-130H Hercules at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2022. The 182nd maintains and operates C-130H Hercules aircraft capable of airlifting and airdropping personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton) (A security badge was digitally obscured from this image for operations security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:59 Photo ID: 7374679 VIRIN: 220814-Z-OR724-2324 Resolution: 5686x3783 Size: 1.47 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers working on C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by AB Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.