U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Litton, a public affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, photographs a C-130H Hercules aircraft during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, on Aug. 14, 2022. The 182nd maintains and operates C-130H Hercules aircraft capable of airlifting and airdropping amounts of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:59 Photo ID: 7374676 VIRIN: 220814-Z-TJ041-0139 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman 1st Class Avery Litton photographing C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.