Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman 1st Class Avery Litton photographing C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 1 of 8]

    Airman 1st Class Avery Litton photographing C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Litton, a public affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, photographs a C-130H Hercules aircraft during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, on Aug. 14, 2022. The 182nd maintains and operates C-130H Hercules aircraft capable of airlifting and airdropping amounts of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:59
    Photo ID: 7374676
    VIRIN: 220814-Z-TJ041-0139
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman 1st Class Avery Litton photographing C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman 1st Class Avery Litton photographing C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022
    182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers working on C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022
    182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers working on C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022
    Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022
    Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022
    182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers working on C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022
    Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022
    Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peoria
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Avery Litton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT