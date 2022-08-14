U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Litton, a public affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, photographs a C-130H Hercules aircraft during drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, on Aug. 14, 2022. The 182nd maintains and operates C-130H Hercules aircraft capable of airlifting and airdropping amounts of personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7374676
|VIRIN:
|220814-Z-TJ041-0139
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman 1st Class Avery Litton photographing C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT