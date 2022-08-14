Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage, a navigator with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, is doused with water after her “fini flight” at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2022. The act of being doused with water is a ceremonial part of final flights. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)

Date Taken: 08.14.2022