    Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 5 of 8]

    Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage, a navigator with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, flies her “fini flight” at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2022. Wrage has 26 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules
    fini flight
    Shannon Wrage

