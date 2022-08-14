U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage, a navigator with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, flies her “fini flight” at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2022. Wrage has 26 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 14:00 Photo ID: 7374683 VIRIN: 220814-Z-OR724-2418 Resolution: 3508x5272 Size: 634.06 KB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Shannon Wrage fini flight Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by AB Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.