    182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers working on C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022 [Image 6 of 8]

    182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers working on C-130 Hercules aircraft Aug. 14, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, perform a post-flight check on a C-130H Hercules at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2022. The 182nd maintains and operates C-130H Hercules aircraft capable of transporting large amounts of personnel and equipment over long distances. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Avery Litton) (A security badge was digitally obscured from this image for operations security purposes.)

