U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Felix Harris, an electric environmental systems craftsman with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, runs in the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run to support victims of domestic violence and raise awareness, at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s story and memory lives on in the Airmen, friends and family who continue to support her, and the fight against domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

