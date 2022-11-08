Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dash for Danielle [Image 4 of 6]

    Dash for Danielle

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Felix Harris, an electric environmental systems craftsman with the 62d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, runs in the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run to support victims of domestic violence and raise awareness, at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s story and memory lives on in the Airmen, friends and family who continue to support her, and the fight against domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7374220
    VIRIN: 220811-F-TT585-1088
    Resolution: 5278x3512
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    This work, Dash for Danielle [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

